STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 121.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 202.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,418,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

