Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $376,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

O opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

