Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 341 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

