Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

