Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

