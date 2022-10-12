Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 284.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,868 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of Casella Waste Systems worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

