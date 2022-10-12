PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$1.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.53.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

