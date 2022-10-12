U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 31st

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

