Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
