Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,620 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,376 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.