XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

