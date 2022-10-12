Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 297,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 256,399 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

