J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,116,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,675,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

