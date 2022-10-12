Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE:VLT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

