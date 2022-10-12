Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million. Five9 also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.05.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05. Five9 has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,299,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

