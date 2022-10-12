Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
VPV opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
