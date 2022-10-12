Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of VKQ opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
