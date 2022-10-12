Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

