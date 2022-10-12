Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 82,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $284.83 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day moving average of $389.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

