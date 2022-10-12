Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,247 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

NYSE WEC opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

