Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

