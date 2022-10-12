Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IQI opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.80.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
