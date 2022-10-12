Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $13.88.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
