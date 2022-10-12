Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

