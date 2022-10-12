Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.20. The firm has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.08.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

