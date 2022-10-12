Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

