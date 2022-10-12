Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.45 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of LEG opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

