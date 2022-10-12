Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.