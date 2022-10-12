Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Position Cut by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.