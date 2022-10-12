Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Position Cut by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.