Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 14,735 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

