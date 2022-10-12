J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 126,527 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,527 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 1,893,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.