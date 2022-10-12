Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VCV opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.