Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 2,248 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

