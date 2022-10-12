Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.