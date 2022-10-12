MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MV Oil Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

