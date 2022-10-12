Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE IVH opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

