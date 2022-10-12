Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

