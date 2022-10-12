Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

