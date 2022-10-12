Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74.

