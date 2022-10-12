Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 480,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 262,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 131,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.