Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

ENB stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

