Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.