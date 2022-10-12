Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

Shares of CRWD opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -207.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average of $182.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

