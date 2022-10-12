Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.16.
