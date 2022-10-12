Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 166,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of A opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.