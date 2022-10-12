Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $226.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.10 and its 200-day moving average is $227.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

