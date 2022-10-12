Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 6,391 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 90,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 30,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

INTC stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

