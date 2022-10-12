Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $192.32.

