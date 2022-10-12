Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.68 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

