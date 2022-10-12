Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kenon Stock Up 1.0 %

Kenon Company Profile

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69.

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.