Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6,968.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after buying an additional 330,675 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

RGI stock opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.31.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

