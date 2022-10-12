Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Trading Down 10.4 %

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.