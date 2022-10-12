Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $812.70

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $812.70 and last traded at $812.70, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 105.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.